Hit by tractor-trailer, biker killed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 25

A 30-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Mohna road here last night. The police said the incident took place around 11.30 pm when the victim, identified as Sher Singh, a resident of Panhera Khurd village, was on his way home.

It is reported that a rashly driven tractor-trailer laden with bricks hit his mobike and he fell over, resulting in serious injuries to him. As the accused driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot leaving the victim bleeding on the road, the latter succumbed to his injuries after he was shifted to a nearby hospital.

While the road was blocked briefly in protest against the incident, the police officials intervened in the matter and cleared the road. A case was registered against the tractor driver, said a police official.

This is the second accident in the past 11 days involving a tractor-trailer. Earlier, an 11- year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer near Bhopani village in the district on March 14.