Hit by truck, 25-yr-old dies

Yamunanagar, December 23
A man identified as Gulshan (25) was killed after he was allegedly hit by a truck in Bhagwangarh village here.
A case was registered against the truck driver following a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Suraj. As per the complainant, Gulshan was sitting outside his house last evening when a truck hit his brother, who was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
