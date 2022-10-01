Hisar: HIV+ man gets life term for wife’s murder

Hisar, September 30
A district court here today sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.
The accused, who is HIV positive, had bludgeoned his wife to death in January 2021.
The mother of the victim had said in her complaint that her daughter was married to the accused in 2014. But he started harassing her, being a habitual drinker.
The court, while convicting the accused, also directed the jail superintendent to regularly provide life-saving drugs to the convict.
