Haryana Lokhit Party to back Independent candidate

Sirsa, June 5
Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) has announced to support BJP-supported Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the Rajya Sabha poll.
In a statement here today, HLP president and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda said that there is an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana. “The BJP, JJP and HLP fought the Ellenabad election together. In this Rajya Sabha election, Haryana Lokhit Party will vote as per the desire of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.” Kanda said that HLP is with the Chief Minister and the BJP’s decision.
