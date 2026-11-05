Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / HM Shah to inaugurate Shaheed Smarak in Ambala today

HM Shah to inaugurate Shaheed Smarak in Ambala today

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Shaheed Smarak Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate in Ambala Cantonment.
Advertisement

As Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Ambala Cantonment to inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak and address a public rally on Thursday, heavy security arrangements have been made, and a traffic advisory has also been issued by the police.

Senior BJP leader Aseem Goel said, “Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ambala on November 5 to inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak. Adequate arrangements are in place for the mega event. The police have issued a traffic advisory. However, all efforts have been made to ensure that the general public doesn’t face any major inconvenience during the event.”

Advertisement

“The Shaheed Smarak will establish a distinct identity as a part of Haryana’s historical heritage. The names of over 700 martyrs associated with the 1857 freedom struggle have been inscribed in golden letters at the memorial. Through digital presentations, 360-degree projections and laser and sound shows, the nation’s struggle for Independence will be showcased in an impactful manner,” Aseem said.

Advertisement

He added that under the BJP government, the country is prioritising not only development but also the preservation of cultural heritage and the honoring of national heroes.

Aseem also praised minister Anil Vij for the efforts made in getting the Shaheed Smarark constructed in Ambala.

Advertisement

Traffic advisory

The Ambala police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the public gathering to be held at Gandhi Ground and have appealed to the commuters to take alternative routes.

According to police, the Ambala–Yamunanagar road will remain closed between Janta Chowk and Geeta Gopal Chowk, a stretch of the Ambala-Saha portion of the NH-444A.

The motorists heading towards Yamunanagar can take the Ambala, Shahabad, Saha, Yamunanagar route; they can also use another route from Mohra Grain Market, New Ring Road, Bada Khadda, Saha to reach Yamunanagar. Besides, they can also go from Baldev Nagar, Panjokhra Sahib, Shahzadpur, Saha to reach Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, motorists heading towards Ambala can take the Yamunanagar, Saha, Shahabad and Ambala route.

They can also take the Yamunanagar, Saha, Bada Khadda, New Ring Road, Mohra Grain Market route to reach Ambala Cantonment.

Motorists can also use the Yamunanagar, Saha, Shahzadpur, Panjokhra Sahib and Baldev Nagar route to reach Ambala.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts