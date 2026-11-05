HM Shah to inaugurate Shaheed Smarak in Ambala today

As Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Ambala Cantonment to inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak and address a public rally on Thursday, heavy security arrangements have been made, and a traffic advisory has also been issued by the police.

Senior BJP leader Aseem Goel said, “Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ambala on November 5 to inaugurate the Shaheed Smarak. Adequate arrangements are in place for the mega event. The police have issued a traffic advisory. However, all efforts have been made to ensure that the general public doesn’t face any major inconvenience during the event.”

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“The Shaheed Smarak will establish a distinct identity as a part of Haryana’s historical heritage. The names of over 700 martyrs associated with the 1857 freedom struggle have been inscribed in golden letters at the memorial. Through digital presentations, 360-degree projections and laser and sound shows, the nation’s struggle for Independence will be showcased in an impactful manner,” Aseem said.

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He added that under the BJP government, the country is prioritising not only development but also the preservation of cultural heritage and the honoring of national heroes.

Aseem also praised minister Anil Vij for the efforts made in getting the Shaheed Smarark constructed in Ambala.

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Traffic advisory

The Ambala police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the public gathering to be held at Gandhi Ground and have appealed to the commuters to take alternative routes.

According to police, the Ambala–Yamunanagar road will remain closed between Janta Chowk and Geeta Gopal Chowk, a stretch of the Ambala-Saha portion of the NH-444A.

The motorists heading towards Yamunanagar can take the Ambala, Shahabad, Saha, Yamunanagar route; they can also use another route from Mohra Grain Market, New Ring Road, Bada Khadda, Saha to reach Yamunanagar. Besides, they can also go from Baldev Nagar, Panjokhra Sahib, Shahzadpur, Saha to reach Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, motorists heading towards Ambala can take the Yamunanagar, Saha, Shahabad and Ambala route.

They can also take the Yamunanagar, Saha, Bada Khadda, New Ring Road, Mohra Grain Market route to reach Ambala Cantonment.

Motorists can also use the Yamunanagar, Saha, Shahzadpur, Panjokhra Sahib and Baldev Nagar route to reach Ambala.