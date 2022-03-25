Hoax bomb call at Gurugram hospital; police lodge FIR

Gurugram, March 25
Police are looking for a hoax caller, who rang up the Medanta hospital here and said a bomb has been planted at the facility.
The call came at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but the police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. An FIR was registered late in the day on the basis of a complaint filed by the medical director of Medanta – The Medicity.
According to the complaint by Dr Sanjeev Gupta, the hoax call triggered scare and panic at the hospital. The police have put the phone number on surveillance.
"The caller said there might be a terror attack at the hospital and that a bomb had been planted there, and disconnected the call," Gupta said in the complaint.
An FIR was registered against the unidentified caller under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sadar police station, and all angles were being investigated, SHO Dinesh Kumar said.
"We have put the number on surveillance, and the accused will be arrested soon," he added.
