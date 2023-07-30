Hoax bomb call triggers panic on Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 29

Panic gripped the Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express (Delhi to Jammu Tawi-12425) after the control room received information about a bomb on the train on Friday night.

Following the information, the train was halted at the Sonepat railway station and after all the passengers were deboarded, it was thoroughly checked.

According to the available information, the train left for Jammu Tawi from Delhi at 9.01 pm and arrived at the Sonepat railway station at 9.34 pm.

ACP Nar Singh, SHO GRP Mahabir Singh and RPF SHO Yudhveer Singh reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The bomb disposal and special dog squad reached the station at 11.45 pm and checked all the compartments. No explosive was found after search.

After complete frisking of the train, it left for Jammu at 1.48 am.

Mahavir Singh, SHO, GRP said that no explosive was found during the checking. “The GRP at New Delhi railway station has registered a case in this connection and are investigating the matter,” the SHO asserted.

