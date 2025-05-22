DT
Home / Haryana / Hoax bomb threat at Ambala DC office sends officials in a tizzy

Hoax bomb threat at Ambala DC office sends officials in a tizzy

A hoax bomb threat claiming to blow up the Deputy Commissioner's office in Ambala City was received via e-mail this morning. The district administration and police department swung into action and thoroughly checked the DC office. However, no bomb or...
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:50 AM May 22, 2025 IST
A search being conducted at the Ambala DC office on Wednesday.
A hoax bomb threat claiming to blow up the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ambala City was received via e-mail this morning.

The district administration and police department swung into action and thoroughly checked the DC office. However, no bomb or suspicious object was found by the bomb disposal squad.

Ambala DC Ajay Singh Tomer said an e-mail was received on the official mail ID of the Deputy Commissioner, threatening to blow of up the DC office using an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX.

“Prima facie, it appeared to be a hoax call, but taking precautionary measures the matter was handed over to the police department and the office was properly inspected before the office hours. The bomb disposal squad and other teams visited the office and found nothing,” the DC added.

“The matter is under investigation and it will be too early to say anything about the sender of the e-mail. All security arrangements are in place. After getting a clearance, the office started functioning in routine,” he added.

