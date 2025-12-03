Hoax call on copter crash triggers panic in Narnaul

The district authorities swung into action in Narnaul on Tuesday after a call to Dial 112 claimed that a helicopter had crashed on Mahendragarh Road. Acting swiftly, teams from the Police and Fire Brigade Departments launched an intensive search operation, but no evidence of a crash was found.

Advertisement

Sources said the caller reported that a helicopter had fallen in the area. PCR vans and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot, while fire stations in Ateli and Mahendragarh were also placed on high alert.

Advertisement

“For nearly an hour, teams combed the area, questioned residents and searched surrounding fields and buildings. However, no debris, smoke, or any sign of an aircraft crash was detected. With no evidence supporting the claim, the search was eventually called off,” the sources added.

Advertisement

“The call was a hoax, and we have begun efforts to trace the caller, though the phone is at present switched off. Strict action will be taken against the person responsible. We urge people not to make hoax calls, as spreading false information and creating unnecessary panic among emergency services is a serious offence,” said DSP Bharat Bhushan.