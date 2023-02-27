Hogging the limelight

Kurukshetra: After joining AAP last year, a former local MLA recently joined the Congress again. Meanwhile, the local AAP unit has started taking a dig at the ex-MLA. AAP leaders said many leaders from different parties had joined the party after the Punjab Assembly polls, but failed to understand its ideology. AAP can only give the ticket for the Assembly polls and that too to a person who works for the society. Probably, the ex-CM gave a better offer and a bigger post to the ex-MLA for rejoining the Congress.

MLA’s yatra stirs debate

Rohtak: The trans-Haryana yatra by Meham MLA Balraj Kundu has sparked a debate in the state over the formation of a new political party by him. Addressing a rally on the culmination of the 24-day yatra, construction tycoon-turned-legislator Kundu lambasted the ruling as well as the opposition parties, which triggered speculations in the political circles of the state. “Instead of addressing the pressing concerns of the people, leaders of the parties in power and opposition are playing a friendly 20-20 match by reciting poetry,” he added.

Finger on voters’ pulse

Mahendergarh: Workers’ meetings being addressed by Aarti Rao, the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, in various segments of the Ahirwal region is being observed as a bid to feel the pulse of voters in view of the Assembly polls due next year. After Narnaul and Nangal Choudhary, she addressed a meet in Rambass village of the Ateli segment on Sunday. “Aarti’s sudden activeness in the region is a move to identify a suitable seat to contest the polls. Rao is keen on handing over his political legacy to her,” said an analyst.

Attempt to fill political vacuum

Yamunanagar: Congress leader Sandeep Rana joined the BJP in the presence of CM ML Khattar and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar at an event in Panchkula recently. Belonging to a village of the Radaur segment, Sandeep has been active in politics in the area for a long time. Earlier, BJP ex-MLA Shyam Singh Rana was an influential leader in this segment. But he left the BJP after he was denied the ticket for the constituency in the 2019 polls. Now, there is a buzz that to fill the vacuum created by Shyam Singh, the BJP has brought Sandeep into the party fold.

#Congress #kurukshetra