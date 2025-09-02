DT
Home / Haryana / Holiday declared in all schools of Guhla block in Kaithal on Sept 3

Holiday declared in all schools of Guhla block in Kaithal on Sept 3

The DC said that instructions have been issued to the departments concerned to ensure strict compliance with the orders
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:51 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Ghaggar river.
Keeping in view the rising water level of the Ghaggar river and continuous rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Preeti has ordered a holiday in all government and private schools of Guhla block of Kaithal district on September 3.

She said that Ghaggar's water level is increasing, coupled with persistent rainfall, which poses a safety concern for students. Considering public interest and safety of children, it has been decided to declare a holiday on Wednesday, September 3, in all schools of Guhla block.

She added that instructions have been issued to the departments concerned to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

