Holiday in all Haryana schools on October 27 on occasion of Bhai Dooj

Chandigarh, October 21
The Haryana government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state.
The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27.
"The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj," an official statement said.
