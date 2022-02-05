Holiday in Haryana on polling days of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The Haryana Government has fixed February 20 to be a closed day (paid holiday) for all shops and commercial establishments falling within the jurisdiction of Haryana only for employees who are enrolled as voters in Punjab.

The government has also fixed February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 to be closed day (paid holiday) for all shops and commercial establishments falling within the jurisdiction of Haryana for employees who are enrolled as voters in Uttar Pradesh. An official spokesperson informed that a notification in this regard has been issued by the Haryana Labour Department. — TNS