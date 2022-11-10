Holiday on November 22 and 25 in view of elections

Chandigarh, November 9
In view of the elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal, the state government has declared a holiday on November 22 and 25 (Friday) in government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...