Holiday on November 22 and 25 in view of elections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

In view of the elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal, the state government has declared a holiday on November 22 and 25 (Friday) in government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions.

#faridabad #Fatehabad #Hisar #palwal