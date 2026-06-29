DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Holiday rush boosts Rohtak MC property tax collection by Rs 80 lakh

Holiday rush boosts Rohtak MC property tax collection by Rs 80 lakh

Interest waiver scheme ends on Monday; taxpayers urged to clear dues

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People line up to pay property tax in Rohtak on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Haryana government’s special scheme offering a waiver of interest on pending property tax dues has provided a major boost to revenue collection, with the Municipal Corporation (MC) Rohtak collecting around Rs 80.25 lakh during the three public holidays from June 27 to 29.

Advertisement

Despite the holidays, the MC office remained open to facilitate taxpayers and encourage them to avail the benefit of the interest waiver scheme.

Advertisement

Of the total amount collected, around Rs 68 lakh was deposited through cash payments, while the remaining Rs 12.25 lakh was paid through online modes by property owners, said Vipin Narwal, Public Relations Officer, MC.

Advertisement

He maintained that with this latest collection, the MC authorities have managed to collect nearly Rs 11 crore in property tax over the past three months, against the annual target of Rs 30 crore.

The special scheme, which provides a 100 per cent waiver of interest on pending property tax dues, is scheduled to end on June 30. With only one day remaining, MC officials are expecting a further surge in payments as property owners rush to avail the benefit before the deadline.

Advertisement

Rohtak MC Commissioner Narendra Kumar said that the benefit under the special interest waiver scheme on pending property tax dues will be available to property owners who self-certify their property details on the Property Tax Outstanding Payment and No Dues Certificate Management System (NDC) portal and clear their entire outstanding property tax liability up to the assessment year 2026-27.

He further informed that the Haryana government has also extended a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the current financial year 2026-27, provided the payment is made by July 31.

Appealing to taxpayers, Kumar has appealed to taxpayers with pending dues to make use of the final opportunity and clear their outstanding property tax payments to avail the interest waiver benefit.

“Timely payment of property tax is the responsibility of every citizen and helps the MC carry out development works in the city more effectively, including road construction, sanitation services, street lighting and other civic facilities. We appeal to residents to contribute towards the city’s development by ensuring timely payment of their property tax,” said the Commissioner.

Kumar maintained that citizens can also pay their property tax through online modes, enabling them to make payments from the comfort of their homes in a safe and convenient manner, so they must make maximum use of the online facility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts