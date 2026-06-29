Holiday rush boosts Rohtak MC property tax collection by Rs 80 lakh

The Haryana government’s special scheme offering a waiver of interest on pending property tax dues has provided a major boost to revenue collection, with the Municipal Corporation (MC) Rohtak collecting around Rs 80.25 lakh during the three public holidays from June 27 to 29.

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Despite the holidays, the MC office remained open to facilitate taxpayers and encourage them to avail the benefit of the interest waiver scheme.

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Of the total amount collected, around Rs 68 lakh was deposited through cash payments, while the remaining Rs 12.25 lakh was paid through online modes by property owners, said Vipin Narwal, Public Relations Officer, MC.

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He maintained that with this latest collection, the MC authorities have managed to collect nearly Rs 11 crore in property tax over the past three months, against the annual target of Rs 30 crore.

The special scheme, which provides a 100 per cent waiver of interest on pending property tax dues, is scheduled to end on June 30. With only one day remaining, MC officials are expecting a further surge in payments as property owners rush to avail the benefit before the deadline.

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Rohtak MC Commissioner Narendra Kumar said that the benefit under the special interest waiver scheme on pending property tax dues will be available to property owners who self-certify their property details on the Property Tax Outstanding Payment and No Dues Certificate Management System (NDC) portal and clear their entire outstanding property tax liability up to the assessment year 2026-27.

He further informed that the Haryana government has also extended a 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the current financial year 2026-27, provided the payment is made by July 31.

Appealing to taxpayers, Kumar has appealed to taxpayers with pending dues to make use of the final opportunity and clear their outstanding property tax payments to avail the interest waiver benefit.

“Timely payment of property tax is the responsibility of every citizen and helps the MC carry out development works in the city more effectively, including road construction, sanitation services, street lighting and other civic facilities. We appeal to residents to contribute towards the city’s development by ensuring timely payment of their property tax,” said the Commissioner.

Kumar maintained that citizens can also pay their property tax through online modes, enabling them to make payments from the comfort of their homes in a safe and convenient manner, so they must make maximum use of the online facility.