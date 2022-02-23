Karnal: Home Guard held for 'rape' at police quarters

Karnal, February 22
A Home Guard was arrested allegedly for raping a woman in an isolated police accommodation of the Gharaunda police station in the district.
She had gone to the police station to file a complaint. “I went to Gharaunda police station to file a complaint of a person who was abusing me over the phone. There, I met Gulab Singh who introduced himself as police personnel. He took me to the police quarters on the pretext of checking the audio recording of the person who had called me,” said the victim in her police complaint.
He closed the door and raped me, she said, adding she apprised the DSP about the incident. She was taken to hospital for medical examination.
“The police have registered a case against the Home Guard under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused has been arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP). “We got her medically examined and her statement has been recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC,” said the SP. —
