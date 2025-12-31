A ceremonial farewell honour parade was organised on Tuesday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passing out parade ground of the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, in honour of retiring IPS officer and DG Home Guard and Director of Civil Defence Mohammed Akil. An armed contingent gave a formal salute to him during the parade.

Advertisement

HPA Director Dr AS Chawla delivered a welcome address and presented a memento to the chief guest as a mark of respect. DG Akil is retiring on December 31, 2025, after more than 35 years of distinguished service. During the farewell honour parade, he inspected the parade and took the salute. Following the tradition, the DG was escorted out of the academy campus in a flower-decorated open vehicle amid ceremonial honours.

Advertisement

While addressing the gathering, DG Akil said good intention and transparency in work were always honoured. He urged police personnel to “perform their duty like worship and treat every day as a festival.” He said wearing the ‘khaki’ uniform was an opportunity given by nature to serve the people, and every victim who approached the police deserved a solution to their problems. He emphasised that good intentions brought people together and encouraged officers to always work for the welfare of others and maintain cordial behaviour with everyone.

Advertisement

Director AS Chawla highlighted the career of DG Akil and said that he was a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. During his service, he held several key positions and successfully handled numerous challenging assignments, rendering exemplary service to the people of Haryana.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Mohammed Akil was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 1993, the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006, and the President’s Police Medal for service in 2014.