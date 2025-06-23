Home hopes rekindled: MCYJ offers plots to 2,927 under housing scheme

In the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is set to provide residential plots to 2,927 eligible applicants.

The scheme, aimed at offering permanent housing to tenants and the homeless living within the MCYJ jurisdiction, continues to progress steadily. Commissioner Akhil Pilani said the list of eligible beneficiaries was received from the state government, following a registration drive held in September 2023 through the Housing for All Department portal.

“The eligible applicants have been notified via SMS on their registered mobile numbers,” said Pilani. He further added that online booking for plots is now open and will close on July 15, 2025.

Applicants who face difficulties in booking online can visit Room No. 15 at the MC office located at Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk, where officials are available to assist with the process. Upon successful booking, provisional allotment letters will be issued, followed by final allotment through a draw of lots.

The Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was initiated to provide plots and flats to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families residing in urban areas without permanent homes. The scheme witnessed strong interest — 10,903 individuals from the MCYJ area registered during the first phase. A total of 3,139 beneficiaries were shortlisted earlier and this second phase now includes an additional 2,927 eligible applicants.

“These individuals can now confirm their allotment online or with help from our office staff. We urge all eligible citizens to complete the process before the July 15 deadline,” said Commissioner Pilani.