Home Minister Anil Vij flays Mallikarjun Kharge over ‘Ravana’ remarks

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 30

Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “Ravana remark” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the statement made by the Congress president, it seemed the Congress had a Ravana hidden inside it, he said.

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said, “Ravana was killed by Lord Shri Ram ages ago, but with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement it seems that Congress has a hidden Ravana inside it. Ravana’s effects are seen in the party’s actions from time to time. It (Ravana) has to be killed. The message to kill Ravana is given every year.”