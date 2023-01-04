Home Secy gets addl charge

Chandigarh: The state government has given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance and Planning Departments, and ACS, Excise and Taxation, to Home Secretary TVSN Prasad during the training period of IAS Anurag Rastogi. TNS
5 stolen bikes recovered
Karnal: The anti-auto theft unit of the Karnal police has busted a bike theft gang and recovered five stolen bikes from their possession. Unit incharge Rohtash Kumar said they arrested Vipin of Gudha village and Surendra of Kurukshetra and recovered five stolen bikes from them. TNS
Newborn found dead
Jhajjar: The body of a newborn was found in a bag kept on the bonnet of a car at Mehandipur Daboda village in Bahadurgarh subdivision here on Tuesday. the police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Tribune Shorts
