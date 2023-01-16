Homeless demand permanent set-up

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, January 15

Despite the availability of night shelter homes at Ambala Cantonment bus stand, Buta Singh and his son Ajay were found sitting near a bonfire outside their tents on a footpath along the SDM office. They do not want to shift to the night shelters as they fear losing their belongings. A family of 12 persons, including children and women, stays in five tents on the footpath.

To a query, Singh replied, “We have no choice as we do not have any land where we can construct a shanty, and we cannot go to the night shelter homes every day, leaving all our belongings here. There are many families like us.”

“We have Aadhaar Card, voter ID and ration card too. We have requested a few politicians to help us, but to no avail. The government should make some permanent arrangement for people like us, said Ajay, whose four-month-old son was among those sleeping in the tent.

On the other hand, a number of beds remain unoccupied at the night shelters. A team of the municipal council goes for rounds near the bus stand and the railway station to bring the homeless to the shelter homes.

Ambala DC Dr Priyanka Soni said, “The shelters are open for everybody, and instead of staying in open in the cold, they should stay here.”