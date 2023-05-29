Honey-trapping cases on the rise in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 28

After the police busted a honey-trapping gang recently, another such case has surfaced in the district. The victims in the cases are cops one serving and another retired, according to officials.

The latest case has been reported by retired DSP Nathu Singh, a resident of Krishna Colony.

According to the complaint, a woman visited his house on the recommendation of a house help, Dagarni, for doing some laundry work. She allegedly removed her clothes and demanded Rs 50,000 for not lodging an FIR against him. After the complainant raised an alarm, she ran away after wearing her clothes.

Later, he received a call from Dagarni asking him to give the money. The complainant agreed to pay Rs 25,000. The next day, the suspect allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for not lodging a case of rape against him. On the complaint of the retired cop, a case has been registered.

The police had busted a similar racket a few days ago with the arrest of four persons, including three women, for blackmailing a sub-inspector after honey-trapping him. The cop came into contact with the suspect in November last year when he attended a distress call. She allegedly started blackmailing him after recording an intimate video and clicking some pictures with the victim. The blackmailers demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for not lodging a rape case.

The accused has been identified as Nagina, alias Nagma of UP, Indira and Priti from Bharatpur and Neemka of Rajasthan and Amit of Rupraka village in the district. The cops have recovered a car, a mobile phone and Rs 17,000 in cash.