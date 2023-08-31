Honorarium of watchmen hiked

Chandigarh, August 30
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today increased the honorarium of rural watchmen to Rs 11,000 and uniform allowance to Rs 4,000. The CM was meeting representatives of village chowkidars from across the state here today. He said the rural watchmen would also be given a benefit of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months