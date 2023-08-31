Honorarium of watchmen hiked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today increased the honorarium of rural watchmen to Rs 11,000 and uniform allowance to Rs 4,000. The CM was meeting representatives of village chowkidars from across the state here today. He said the rural watchmen would also be given a benefit of Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death.

#Manohar Lal Khattar