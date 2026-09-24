Honour killing case: Man gets life term for murder of daughter in Sonepat

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Jasbir Singh awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a man for killing his own daughter in the name of honour in Sonepat district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the convict.

The matter was reported to the Rai police on July 28, 2021. The deceased was identified as Kanika, wife of Ved Prakash of Mukinpur village in the district.

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As per the details available, Ved Prakash had married 18-year-old Kanika, the daughter of his friend Vijay Pal, who was also a resident of Mukinpur village. The couple got married on November 24, 2020, at an Arya Samaj temple in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

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After the marriage, Vijay Pal left the village and started living in Rohtak. Kanika had gone to live with her husband in Rohtak on June 3, 2021. However, Vijay Pal called her on July 6, asking her to come to Rohtak to celebrate his birthday.

Ved Prakash left his wife at the gate of the Rai police station, from where her father took her to Rohtak in a car. Vijay Pal also called his cousin, Vijender of Rithal village, a police official said.

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Later, after failing to get any information about his wife, Ved Prakash lodged a complaint with the Rai police against Vijay Pal and others. The police registered a case and arrested Vijay Pal on July 28, 2021.

During the investigation, Vijay Pal allegedly admitted to murdering his daughter Kanika by strangling her with a dupatta on July 6 near Kheri Damkan village in the district. After the murder, they allegedly took her body to Meerut and threw it into the Ganga canal. They also burnt her clothes and other belongings near Salimsar Majra village.

The police failed to recover Kanika’s body despite repeated efforts. They, however, recovered her burnt clothes and other belongings from the spot.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Jasbir Singh held Vijay Pal guilty of murdering his daughter, kidnapping her and destroying evidence.

Complainant shot dead on Sonepat court premises

Ved Prakash, who was a prime witness and complainant in the case concerning his wife’s murder, was also shot dead at the Sonepat court complex in broad daylight on April 22, 2022.

He had come to the court to depose in the case concerning his wife’s murder. As he came out of his advocate’s chamber and reached the park, two youths on a motorcycle allegedly fired three shots at him. He died on the spot.

A case was registered against Vijay Pal and others under various sections of the IPC in connection with the murder of Ved Prakash.