Honour killing: Fatehabad court awards life term to 16 for killing groom

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 22

A district court in Fatehabad district on Tuesday sentenced 16 persons to life imprisonment in a case of honour killing. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on each of the convicts.

According to information, the convicted persons identified as Sunder Lal, Sher Singh, Balwan,Vikram, Bhanwar Singh, Balram Singh, Neki Ram, Ravi, Dharampal, Dalbir, Surjeet, Sahab Ram,Ved Prakash,Veeru Ram, Vinod Kumar, Balbir Singh and 17th person Shri Ram (who had died during the trial) were booked under Sections 146, 149, 285, 364, 452, 302, 201, 120B and Arms Act of the IPC.

On March 17, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj pronounced all the 16 accused guilty in the case. The ADJ today awarded them life sentences.

The Fatehabad police had registered a case on June 1, 2018, on the complaint of Rai Singh, a resident of Dhingsara village in Fatehabad, who is the maternal uncle of the deceased youth, Dharambir.

Dharambir, a resident of Dobhi village in Hisar, was working as a private bus driver. A resident of Mangali village in Hisar, Sunita was living at the house of her maternal uncle in Sishwal village of Hisar district. Dharambir and Sunita were having an affair. But the family of Sunita was not happy with their relationship as they belonged to different castes. However, despite the objection from Sunita’s family, they tied the knot in a temple and started living at Dhingsara village in Fatehabad district.

The complainant, Rai Singh, who is maternal uncle of Dharambir lodged a complaint with the police that the accused who are family members and relatives of Sunita had abducted the couple — Dharambir and Sunita — on June 1, 2018.

Rai Singh lodged a complaint with the police which recovered the girl from Siswal village, but the whereabouts of the youth were not known. Later, the police revealed that the accused had murdered Dharambir in Siswal village and later threw his body in a canal. The body was later recovered from the Siddhmukh canal near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Dharambir was murdered in a barbaric manner. After the kidnapping, he was taken to the tubewell room in the village Siswal and was brutally beaten up with sticks which led to his death.