Honour killing: Father, uncle get life sentence

Gurugram, February 16
A Faridabad court today sentenced the father and uncle of a deceased woman to life imprisonment for honour killing. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Amrit Singh Chalia found Sohan Pal, father of victim Komal, and her maternal uncle, Shiv Kumar, guilty of killing her.
Pal was working as a Sub-Inspector in Railway Police while Kumar was employed as head constable in Haryana Police. They had murdered Komal, an engineer, at Ballabgarh for marrying outside their caste. Both accused were arrested in March 2021.
The convicts had tried to show the murder as suicide and also cremated the body in a hushed manner at their ancestral village Sahrala without informing the police. According to the police, the case of honour killing was registered on March 18, 2021 when Sagar Yadav, husband of the victim, filed a complaint at the Ballabgarh police station.
Faridabad police’s spokesperson Sube Singh said the police collected evidence and produced 33 witnesses, then the chargesheet was submitted at the court on June 15. On the basis of the evidence and testimony of the witnesses, the court sentenced both accused to life imprisonment today.
