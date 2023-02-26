'Honour killing': Five arrested in Panipat

Panipat, February 25
With the arrest of five accused, including the mastermind, the Panipat police claimed to have solved the murder case of a youth.
A 27-year-old Bunty of Babail village was shot dead in Ansal City here four days ago. Prima facie evidence revealed that the cousin of the deceased’s wife, along with his four associates, killed Bunty for marrying a girl from his own village.
SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the arrested accused have been identified as Surender of Babail village, Rajesh, Shyam Sunder and Anil of Chulkana village and Rinku of Bastara village in Karnal district.
Three country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and a car used in the crime were seized. The CIA-2 team, led by Inspector Virender, nabbed all the five accused from Samalkha flyover, near a guest house, on late Friday evening, added the SP.
It was revealed during the interrogation that Surender, the cousin of the deceased’s wife, was the mastermind.
The accused were produced in the court today. Two of them, Shyam Sunder and Rajesh, were sent to judicial custody and Surender, Rinku and Anil were sent to three-day police remand. Rinku has a criminal record and was convicted of murder, but was later released on bail in 2018, added the SP.
