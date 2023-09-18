'Honour killing': Parents sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

In the case of suspected honour killing, the police have arrested a couple for allegedly killing their daughter at Balu village in Kaithal district. The accused have been identified as Suresh and his wife Bala Devi. They were produced in court on Sunday from where they were taken on one-day police remand.

As per the police, they were unhappy about their daughter Mafi’s affair with Rohit of Kheri Chopta village in Hisar district. Team members led by SHO Kalayat Rohtash arrested both the accused, said a police spokesperson.

The issue came to light when the Kalayat police reached the village on September 16 after Rohit’s family members filed a missing complaint. They alleged that he went missing on September 14 after he visited Balu village to meet Mafi, added the spokesperson.

She tried to elope with Rohit when Bala Devi saw them and sounded an alarm. Rohit managed to escape the village, leaving his motorcycle there. The investigation revealed that both the accused killed their daughter and cremated her, he added, he said.

