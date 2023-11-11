Hooch tragedy: 5 more die in Yamunanagar district, toll rises to 14

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 10

Five more people have died due to the consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the district, pushing the toll to 14 in the November 8 hooch tragedy.

According to information, the five victims include Jagir Singh (70) of Panjeta Ka Majra village, Praveen Kumar (28) of Funshgarh village, Anil Kumar (35) of Saran village, Jagmaal Singh (50) of Saran village and Vipin (32) of Mandebari village.

In the case of death of Jagmaal Singh, a case was registered against four persons — Raj Kumar, alias Babli; Naresh Kumar, alias Kuba; Rajesh Kumar and Radhe Shyam, all residents of Saran village of Yamunanagar district — under Sections 304 and 328 of the IPC and Section 72-A of the Punjab Excise Act at Chhapar police station today.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jagmaal Singh’s son Mohit Kumar.

“My father used to have liquor. On November 8, he complained of dizziness after consuming liquor. We called a doctor, who administered him medicine, but there was no improvement in his condition. We took him to the Community Health Centre of Saraswati Nagar in the evening of November 9, from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar. On arrival, he was declared brought dead,” said Mohit in his police complaint.

“I learnt on Friday that Anil of my village had also died of the same reason,” he stated.

Balbir Singh, SHO, Chhappar police station, said after postmortem, the bodies of Jagmaal and Anil were handed over to their family members.

Ganga Ram Punia, Yamunanagar SP, said those arrested were being interrogated.

Holding the state government responsible for the hooch tragedy, Congress leader Satpal Kaushik demanded that the government give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the affected families.

