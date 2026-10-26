Hooda accuses BJP of benefiting private firm

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda has said the state government is responsible for the power supply breakdown in the state for three days. This is because the government sought to impose the burden of expensive electricity on a large segment of the population, including farmers, to benefit a private company, he alleged.

“Who will compensate people for the losses they suffered?” Hooda questioned while speaking to the media here on Sunday.

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He alleged that the BJP had failed on every front, be it the economy, law and order, or the power supply system. “When we first learned about the privatisation of power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh, we expressed our concerns. I raised this issue in the Assembly, but the government, intent on favouring private companies, ignored it. The entire state has had to pay the price for this,” he said.

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Now that the employees have demonstrated their unity, the government is putting on a show of standing with them. “We suspect that the government might still push forward with this decision, but the Congress will oppose it. If power distribution falls into private hands, the subsidies currently provided to farmers will be eliminated,” he said.