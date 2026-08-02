Congratulating Haryana's medal winners at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said all winners should be immediately appointed to high-ranking positions such as DSP. There should be no compromise in ensuring respect and recognition for talented athletes who bring glory to the country on the global stage, he added.

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Hooda, accompanied by Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal, Bharat Bhushan Batra and Kuldeep Vats, made these remarks while visiting the residence of former Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Vivek Chand Sharma to express condolences on his demise. He met the bereaved family, offered his support and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

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"Athletes from Haryana have brought glory to the nation, as always. I am proud that the results of the sports policy 'Padak Lao-Pad Pao' (Bring a medal, get a job)” implemented during the Congress government along with strengthening the sports infrastructure and setting up of sports academies transformed Haryana into a sports hub and provided the right direction to the youth, are still evident years later,” he pointed out.

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However, Hooda alleged that the BJP government altered the sports policy made by the Congress, depriving players of their due rewards, honours and appointments. “There are many athletes who worked hard to win medals at the international level but failed to secure appointments to high-ranking posts. Furthermore, athletes who were appointed as DSPs during the Congress regime have not even received promotions under the current government,” he alleged.

Speaking on the occasion, Geeta Bhukkal said it was the Hooda-led Congress government that introduced a progressive sports policy, encouraging the youth to take up sports and excel at the international level. ‘The 'Padak Lao-Pad Pao' policy not only awarded medal-winning athletes with attractive cash incentives but also honoured them with prestigious appointments to posts such as DSP. It is unfortunate that the BJP government has failed to accord deserving players the appointments they deserve,” Bhukkal alleged.

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She also criticised the state government over the issues of law and order, unemployment and rising inflation, alleging that it had failed to address the concerns of the people effectively.