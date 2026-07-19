DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Hooda alleges over 152 paper leaks under BJP rule, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Hooda alleges over 152 paper leaks under BJP rule, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Hooda maintains that the Congress has been raising the issue of the NEET paper leak across the country through its ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:30 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LoP in Haryana Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tribune file.
Advertisement

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana, alleging that paper leaks had become a hallmark of the BJP governments’ tenure as over 152 paper leaks have occurred across the country since 2014.

Advertisement

“A racket involving the trading of exam papers and jobs is active across the country, including Haryana. The problem has become so severe that it has severely eroded the credibility of the examination system and shattered the confidence of lakhs of aspirants. The BJP government has utterly failed to safeguard the interests of students, hence Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” said Hooda while addressing a news conference on Sunday.

Advertisement

He maintained that the Congress had been raising the issue of the NEET paper leak across the country through its ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was interacting with students to understand their concerns and highlight the injustice caused by paper leaks, he added.

Advertisement

Referring to the detention of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, Hooda alleged that peaceful voices were being suppressed. “In a democracy, people must be allowed to express their views. Instead of engaging in dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and finding an amicable solution, the government chose to forcibly remove him from the protest site. This is nothing but a mockery of democracy,” he added.

Turning his attention to Haryana, Hooda alleged that the BJP government led by Nayab Saini had failed to bring any major new development project to the state during its tenure. He also claimed that law and order had deteriorated, with crime on the rise, while people continued to grapple with electricity and drinking water shortages.

Advertisement

Taking another swipe at the state government, the former CM remarked that the prevailing administrative situation reflected a complete lack of governance. “It is difficult to understand who is actually running the government in Haryana,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts