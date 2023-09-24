Hooda: BJP has made state safe haven for criminals

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 23

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP have made Haryana a safe haven for criminals and law and order have collapsed to a point where murder, robbery, dacoity and rape of women have become a routine.

Addressing a press conference in Jind today, the former CM said the case of gang-rape and murder of woman in Panipat was a blatant reflection of the poor law and order situation in the state. Hooda said the heinous incident had shaken the country, but the BJP-JJP government was still in deep slumber.

“The NCRB report and the Social Progress Index (SPI) released by the Central Government showed that Haryana was the most unsafe state in the country. This situation exists because the government itself says that it cannot provide security to the people,” he stated.

Earlier, Hooda arrived at Khatkar toll plaza as the chief guest to participate in the programme organised by the Arya Samaj on the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

Meanwhile, Hooda once again raised the demand for an early start to paddy procurement. He said the arrival of paddy was in full swing and the markets were filled with the crop. “With government not starting the procurement, farmers are being forced have to sell their crops at prices lower than the MSP. People in the government had given assurance that the procurement would start soon, but that does not seem to be happening,” he added.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Hisar