Hooda blames it on BJP govt

Faridabad, April 30
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said the ongoing power crisis had exposed tall claims of the development in the state as it reflects the failure of the present government.
The ex-CM said the public was angry as they were facing long power outages amid the scorching heat. Meanwhile, the government had been busy organising melas and functions to divert the attention of the public from the main issues, he added.
Highlighting the achievements of the Congress government, he said four power plants, a nuclear plant were set up and the capacity of the Panipat thermal unit was increased during their regime. “No new power plant had come up in the past seven years. Besides cuts, water crisis, rising unemployment and crime have been the hallmark of the BJP rule.”
