Hooda calls BJP’s padyatra in Rohtak a sign of frustration

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda hit back at the BJP over its protest outside his residence in Rohtak on Sunday, describing it as a sign of the ruling party’s frustration and claiming that it had been losing ground not only in Haryana but also in other states.

“The BJP had invited people from 12 districts and even used the government machinery to mobilise the crowd. Despite all these efforts, the padyatra turned out to be a flop show, as people showed little interest in participating in it. The people have realised that the BJP is organising such events only to divert their attention from pressing public issues such as vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls in the name of SIR,” Hooda said.

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The former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government had failed on all fronts, leaving every section of society distressed and dissatisfied.

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“The BJP is betraying every section of society by neither addressing their grievances nor introducing policies for their welfare. Even several public welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government have been withdrawn,” he said.

Hooda further claimed that farmers were on the verge of getting ruined due to the state government’s failure to procure their produce, while the youth were grappling with unemployment as jobs were being given to candidates from outside Haryana.

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He also alleged that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated, with heinous crimes being reported almost daily.

“Businessmen and traders are living under constant fear as criminals operating from abroad are demanding extortion money from them. Despite the growing crime, the BJP government was making no effective efforts to curb criminal activities or bring the perpetrators to justice, Hooda alleged.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda too reacted to the BJP’s padyatra on his social media handles last evening.

“I will also like to give a small credit for the immense success of Delhi rally to BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin ji, who, along with his entire team, staged a demonstration today outside the residence of Leader of Opposition Ch. @BhupinderShooda ji in Rohtak, thinking that perhaps the number of people at the rally in Ramleela Maidan would decrease. But because of this, both the number of people and the enthusiasm at our rally doubled,” Deepender posted on ‘X’.