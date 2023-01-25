Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender not included in Haryana govt list for flag-hoisting

Chandigarh, January 24

Nuh MLA and deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed today targeted the BJP-JJP government over the missing names of Congress leaders from the list of ministers, MPs and MLAs released by the government for flag hoisting on the 74th Republic Day.

According to an official circular issued by the government, state functions will be organised in the sub-divisions of the state, where the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs and the newly-elected zila parishad chairman will unfurl the national flag and take the salute of the parade. However, the names of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has the status of a Cabinet minister, and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda is missing from the list.

“The ruling party should know that national events are equal for all. There is no justification for this. All public representatives of the state should be nominated for flag hoisting at different places. There should be no restriction of ruling party or opposition in this. Congress has made a significant contribution in the freedom struggle of the country,” he said.

“Hooda comes from a family of freedom fighters. Removing his name shows the low mentality of the government. Last time, Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda’s name was there but this time, he has also been removed from the list.”

“In 2022, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had said all MLAs and MPs would hoist the flag on national events,” he said. — TNS

National events equal for all The ruling party should know that national events are equal for all. All public representatives of the state should be nominated for flag hoisting at different places. Aftab Ahmed, deputy CLP leader

#BJP #Congress #Nuh #republic day