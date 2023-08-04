Hooda demands judicial probe into govt ‘failures’ in Nuh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded a Punjab and Haryana High Court-led judicial inquiry into what he described as “failures of the BJP-JJP government in preventing Nuh violence”.

Addressing the press at the Congress headquarters here, Hooda said the ML Khattar-led “non performing government had no moral right to continue in office”.

The Congress today took a position that the July 31 riot in Nuh, which spilled over to Gurugram and some other districts harming the image of an industrial city housing top MNC offices, was part of “BJP’s strategy of polarisation”.

Hooda said Nuh didn’t witness communal violence even at the height of Partition riots.

Quoting BJP leader and union minister Rao Inderjit who earlier raised questions on administrative failure in Nuh, Hooda said had preventive steps been taken the riot could have been averted.

Noting that CM Khattar has claimed the riot was pre-planned, Hooda said the judicial inquiry would go into all aspects including who perpetrated and who led the violence that left six dead.

Hooda said no side gains in a riot and all perpetrators must be punished. The former CM made light of accusations that Haryana Congress MLA Maman Khan had a role in the violence. “An old video of his speech made in the Haryana assembly is bring circulated. The riot has happened now,” Hooda said, also questioning Haryana Home Minister’s “lack of knowledge of the inputs from CID”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, while recalling that Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi had entered Haryana in Nuh, said the violence in the state was reflective of “the BJP strategy of polarisation which they have attempted in Haryana after the double engine government failed are are now attempting in Rajasthan also”.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Nuh