Hooda demands special girdawari, compensation for rain-hit Haryana farmers

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday urged the Haryana Government to immediately conduct a special girdawari (crop damage assessment) and provide adequate compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He also demanded that the government announce a bonus per quintal for their produce.

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Addressing a press conference in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, Hooda said farmers were facing a dual crisis due to adverse weather and what he termed as the government’s anti-farmer policies. He was accompanied by Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh. The leaders also visited the grain market in Sadhaura to interact with farmers and traders. He accused the BJP government of orchestrating irregularities in the name of crop procurement, alleging that new conditions were being imposed to avoid purchasing farmers’ produce.

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