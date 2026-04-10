icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Hooda demands special girdawari, compensation for rain-hit Haryana farmers

Hooda demands special girdawari, compensation for rain-hit Haryana farmers

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Addressing a press conference in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, Hooda said farmers were facing a dual crisis due to adverse weather and what he termed as the government’s anti-farmer policies.
Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday urged the Haryana Government to immediately conduct a special girdawari (crop damage assessment) and provide adequate compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He also demanded that the government announce a bonus per quintal for their produce.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, Hooda said farmers were facing a dual crisis due to adverse weather and what he termed as the government’s anti-farmer policies. He was accompanied by Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh. The leaders also visited the grain market in Sadhaura to interact with farmers and traders. He accused the BJP government of orchestrating irregularities in the name of crop procurement, alleging that new conditions were being imposed to avoid purchasing farmers’ produce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts