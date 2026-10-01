Hooda escalates ‘vote theft’ attack on BJP

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday intensified the Congress’ “vote chori” attack on the BJP, alleging at an event in Nuh that the ruling party had stolen “the entire government” in Haryana and not just votes.

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Addressing the Nuh Block Congress workers’ conference organised by Deputy Leader of the Opposition Aftab Ahmed, Hooda accused the Election Commission of working in collusion with the BJP.

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“It formed the government here through theft rather than honesty. Ample evidence of this theft has now come to light,” he said, citing Rahul Gandhi’s statements and media reports.

Hooda said he had doubted the 2024 Assembly election results at the time, when everyone was saying the BJP was on its way out. He claimed the alleged theft was exposed only after Rahul Gandhi and the Congress team investigated the matter. The Congress, he said, had moved beyond the despair caused by the results and begun a “new struggle” to oust the BJP.

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Turning to Mewat, Hooda said the Congress had given the region a medical college, but the BJP was failing to provide even basic staff and facilities there. He said the Congress had created a separate cadre for Mewat to improve the availability of teachers and government services, but under the BJP, “teachers are missing from schools, doctors from hospitals and employees from government offices”.

Hooda alleged that the BJP had turned Haryana into a hub for criminals, claiming 60 gangs were active in the state and that the Centre’s Social Progress Index had rated Haryana the most unsafe state in the country.

He said the Congress government from 2005 to 2014 had made Haryana number one in per capita income, investment and job creation, while over the past 12 years the BJP had made it number one in unemployment, crime, drug abuse, corruption and debt.

On jobs, he claimed that the Congress had increased permanent government posts to 4 lakh, of which 2 lakh were now vacant, as the BJP government pushed youth into contractual jobs through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Young people qualified in NET, PhD, B.Ed, JBT, HTET and CTET were being forced into daily-wage work or selling tea, he said.