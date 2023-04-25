Hooda: Farmers not getting paid in 72 hrs

Tribune News Service

Rohtak/Jhajjar, April 24

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited several grain markets in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts on Monday and took stock of the wheat procurement and lifting operations.

He visited the grain markets at Rohtak, Beri, Chhara, Jhajjar, Sampla, Bahadurgarh and talked to farmers, labourers and commission agents present there.

“Farmers, labourers and commission agents are in distress due to the non-payment and non-lifting of wheat. The farmers are forced to keep their produce outside mandis, on roads or even in cremation grounds,” he said.

Hooda said the government did not give tenders to the transporters for the lifting operations in time and eventually, tenders for lifting of wheat were given to contractors who do not have enough vehicles.

“The farmers do not get paid till the lifting is done and the wheat reaches the godowns. Hence, the promise made by the government of making payments to the farmers within 72 hours has proved hollow,” he said. The former Chief Minister reiterated the demand for the grant of compensation for the damage caused to crops by unseasonal rains.

“To compensate for the loss, farmers should be given compensation ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre and bonus of Rs 500 per quintal,” he stated.

Extends support to protesting wrestlers