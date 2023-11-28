Hooda flays govt over new norms for scribes' pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today questioned the terms of the pension policy for journalists.

He said the government had deliberately added a condition as regards FIRs to put pressure on journalists and deprive them of the pension. The pension policy provides that a journalist will not be given pension if any FIR is filed against him.

Hooda said the BJP and BJP-JJP government repeatedly used FIRs as a weapon against journalists to violate the freedom of the press.

He said, “The judicial system of the country says no one can be considered guilty merely because a case has been registered against him. The provision under the pension policy is completely illegal.”

“The government can only make provisions for ensuring that criminals don’t get the benefit of pension. This kind of pressure should not be put on all eligible journalists,” he added.

