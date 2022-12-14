Bhupinder Hooda flays Haryana govt's 'apathy' towards sugarcane growers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today condemned the government’s indifference towards sugarcane farmers.

He said despite the commencement of the sugarcane season, the government had not announced any rate hike to date. “Farmers have been demanding Rs 450 per quintal rate for sugarcane, but to no avail,” he added. “Sugarcane growers have started reaching the mills, but they have not been paid to date. There is a lot of anger among the farmers on the issue,” he added.