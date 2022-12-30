Hooda for 'white paper' on state's rising debt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded a white paper from the BJP-JJP government regarding the rising debt on the state. He said the present government had drowned Haryana in debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

“The government has loans of Rs 3,25,000 crore and liabilities of Rs 1,22,000 crore. The situation has reached a point where the government is taking loans even to pay salaries to the employees. Due to this, there is a delay in giving salary to employees many times,” he said, addressing a press conference.

Hooda said despite sky-rocketing debt, no new railway and metro line was laid and no big university and project was established in the state.

On the second-leg of “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, he said, “The next phase in Haryana will start from January 5. Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana via Sanauli (Panipat) from UP. There will be a big public meeting in Panipat on January 6. The yatra will reach Karnal on January 7 and Kurukshetra on January 8. There will be a break on January 10. After this, the yatra will enter Punjab from Ambala on January 11.”

Hooda said the purpose of the yatra was not for getting votes, but to raise issues like unemployment and price rise. “Yatra is a public awareness campaign against the politics of division and making people fight in the name of caste and religion. This is the reason why the yatra is getting tremendous support from the people,” he said.

Speaking on the Assembly session, Hooda said, “Many proposals were given for discussion by the Opposition, on which the government did not even allow discussion. Even important issue like cases filed against farmers during the agitation on three farm laws were not heard,” he said.

“The government is also misleading on the bond policy imposed on the MBBS students. It says it has convinced the students. The truth, however, is that pressure was created on students. Children of poor and middle-class families in the state will not be able to study MBBS now,” he stated.

On the Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, Hooda said the aim seemed to be to eliminate permanent jobs, merit, reservation and recruitment bodies. Through the corporation, the government was playing with the future of educated and qualified youth. Youths were being exploited by making them do temporary jobs at low wages.

“The government has considered the family identity card as the basis for measuring income, but the truth is that it has no way of determining a household’s income. There are so many flaws in the PPP’s income that these cannot be rectified,” he said.