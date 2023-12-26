Hooda: Govt has hampered state’s growth

Tribune News Service

Jind, December 25

Giving a clarion call to people to oust the BJP-JJP government, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the government had taken Haryana from the top of development indicators to the bottom. He was addressing a gathering at the “Jan Aakrosh” rally organised by MLA Subhash Gangoli at the Old Grain Market in Safidon here today.

“There are no doctors in hospitals, no teachers in schools and no employees in government offices. When you go out, roads are broken. The coalition government has not done any work which can be praised,” he claimed.

“Today, two lakh government posts are lying vacant. When the list of recruitment for top posts comes out, candidates of other states are recruited,” he said, adding that “we will implement the Old Pension Scheme and increase the creamy layer limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. There will be regular recruitment of youth.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Jind