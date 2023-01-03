Hooda: Job avenues shrinking in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the change of month and year was not bringing any good news or relief to the people of Haryana as the state continued to be number one in unemployment in the country.

Reacting to the latest unemployment data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the former CM said Haryana had once again touched the highest unemployment figure of 37.4 per cent in the country.

“This is 4.5 times more than the national average. Last month, the state had 30.6 per cent unemployment and it seems that Haryana breaks its own record every time on this front,” he said. He said while on the one hand, employment opportunities were plummeting to new lows every month, the BJP-JJP coalition government was constantly playing with the future of the unemployed youth. “About two lakh posts are vacant in various government departments in the state. Instead of making permanent recruitment against these posts, the government is promoting the practice of hiring contract employees through Skill Employment Corporation. Government departments and posts are being abolished,” he said. He said Haryanvi artistes and experts associated with Doordarshan would not be able to showcase their art and or expertise. The former CM demanded that the government should withdraw the decision to shut the channel or shift it.