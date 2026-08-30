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Home / Haryana / Hooda-led delegation to take up manhandling of Cong MLAs with Haryana Guv tomorrow

Hooda-led delegation to take up manhandling of Cong MLAs with Haryana Guv tomorrow

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
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A Congress delegation led by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda will meet Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday and submit a memorandum against the manhandling of party MLAs on August 27, the first day of the monsoon session.

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Congress MLAs, dressed in black, had marched towards the Assembly carrying placards and raising slogans against frequent paper leaks, alleged “cheating” of youth in recruitment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple and in support of safai karamcharis. However, they were stopped at the Legislative Assembly gate.

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“A panel of 10 MLAs will meet the Governor at 12 noon,” said Congress chief whip BB Batra.

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Ex-Speaker condemns incident

Former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Saturday said, “What was witnessed outside the Haryana Assembly premises and the manner in which the Leader of the Opposition and an 80-year-old, two-term Chief Minister was heckled and tackled by the Chandigarh Police, is a shameful chapter in the history of the Haryana Legislature. In some visuals, MLA Kuldeep Vats was seen badly injured after police allegedly pushed and used force against him and others.”

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He added, “The Speaker should take suo motu cognisance of the ill-treatment meted out to the Opposition MLAs outside the Assembly.”

Sharma sought to know on whose instructions the police acted in the ‘unlawful’ manner to stop and ‘wrongfully’ restrain the elected MLAs from going to the Assembly session. “In a democracy, black-shirt protests are not rare, nor is carrying of placards outside the House an offence,” he said, adding that a case should be filed against cops for wrongful restraint.

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