Hooda more worried about son's future than state: Digvijay

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala again said that only due to the “negative thinking” of ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda, the alliance could not be effected in 2019.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Digvijay also launched a campaign for the membership of the INSO.

“Today, Bhupinder and Deepender Hooda are openly spreading ‘bad propaganda’ by lying at different places, so clarity is necessary on the issue of alliance,” he added.

“After the Assembly poll results of 2019, the JJP had made an open offer in front of everyone to cooperate on three important issues related to the interests of Haryana by holding a meeting of the legislature party. During that time, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had clearly said that the JJP will be with whoever agrees with us on these issues for the development of Haryana. Many Congress leaders had also agreed on our common minimum programme, but Hooda’s thinking remained negative,” Digvijay added.

He said the thinking of the Congress had never been in the interest of the people of Haryana. “Bhupinder is only engaged in securing the political future of his son. For this, senior leaders Rao Inderjit, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ashok Tanwar and Kumari Selja were sacrificed, but Bhupinder could never stop the JJP, he added.”