Hooda: New pension scheme not good for state employees

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 24

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP coalition government is being running on triple-C (corruption-crime and credit) system.

Hooda was addressing a press conference in Panipat on Saturday after holding a meeting with party workers.

Welcoming the decision of the Rajasthan Government for accepting the much-awaited old pension scheme of the government employees, Hooda said the Haryana Government should also accept the demand of the employees as the new pension scheme was not good for the employees. He said the JJP had also promised to implement the old pension scheme in its manifesto.

He said if the present government did not do this, the employees would be benefited of the old pension scheme when the Congress government came to power. Hooda also met delegations of employees’ union, Resident Welfare Association, Vyapar Mandal, ASHA workers and anganwari workers, who submitted memoranda to him regarding their demands. He promised to take up their demands in the up coming Assembly session. —