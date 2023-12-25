Hooda promises gas cylinders for Rs 500, 300 electricity units free to every family

IANS

Jind, December 25

Promising gas cylinders to homemakers for Rs 500 and 300 electricity units free to every family, veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Monday gave a call for ousting Haryana's BJP-JJP government from power.

Addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally organised in Safidon, Hooda said there "are no doctors in hospitals of Haryana, no teachers in the schools and no employees in the government offices".

"When you go out, the roads are broken. This government has not done any work which can be praised," he said.

The two-time Chief Minister said Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and job creation before 2014, "is today number one in unemployment and crime".

"Today two lakh government posts are vacant. When the list of recruitment for top posts comes out, youth of other states are recruited, while the youth of Haryana are left out."

Hooda said the previous Congress government ended the contracting system, but the BJP-JJP government itself became a contractor.

"Permanent jobs were converted into temporary jobs through a skill corporation. In these jobs, they neither get a permanent job, nor pension. Under Agniveer scheme, the youth will return home within four years."

He said the BJP had promised to double the farmers' income by 2022. "Income did not double, but input costs doubled or tripled. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides increased three times," he said.

The rally was organised by MLA Subhash Gangoli where former minister Ashok Arora was present, among other leaders.

The former Chief Minister said the wind of change is blowing in favour of the Congress in entire Haryana and the Congress is going to form a government in the state.

"We do what we say. When our government comes, we will give LPG cylinders to housewives for Rs 500. Every family will be given 300 units of electricity free of cost. When the Congress government is formed in Haryana, every elderly person will be given a pension of Rs 6,000 per month,” he promised.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition, promised to implement old pension scheme for employees and will re-start 100 square yards free plot scheme.

"The creamy layer limit will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. There will be confirmed recruitment of youth on two lakh government posts," he added, and also announced plans to build an IMT in Safidon, on the demand of the people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Jind