Hooda promises MSP, jobs, OPS

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 19

In a bid to woo voters, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today promised MSP to farmers, jobs to youth, Old Pension Scheme, and Rs 6,000 pension to elderly residents. Hooda, who was on a tour of villages in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, termed the BJP-JJP regime as “government of scams”.

“The speed of corruption is so fast that scams are coming to the fore one after the other,” he claimed. The former CM addressed public gatherings at Kansala, Humayunpur, Bakheta, Mungan, Polangi, Roorkee and Kiloi villages.